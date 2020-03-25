GasLog Partners (GLOP) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Theresa Chen from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on GasLog Partners (GLOP), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.75, close to its 52-week low of $1.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -19.7% and a 46.2% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, BP Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GasLog Partners with a $5.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on GasLog Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $96.51 million and GAAP net loss of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.85 million and had a net profit of $20.42 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Monaco.