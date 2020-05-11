GasLog Partners (GLOP) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Hold rating on GasLog Partners (GLOP) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.3% and a 38.7% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Koppers Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GasLog Partners with a $4.94 average price target, representing a -9.4% downside. In a report issued on April 30, BTIG also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on GasLog Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $96.51 million and GAAP net loss of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.85 million and had a net profit of $20.42 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Monaco.