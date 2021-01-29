GasLog Partners (GLOP) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Hold rating on GasLog Partners (GLOP) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.7% and a 34.6% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Partners, Star Bulk Carriers, and Golar LNG Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GasLog Partners is a Hold with an average price target of $3.56, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.47 and a one-year low of $1.51. Currently, GasLog Partners has an average volume of 672.3K.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Monaco.