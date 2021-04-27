Gaslog (GLOG) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Hold rating on Gaslog (GLOG) yesterday and set a price target of $5.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.82, close to its 52-week high of $6.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 51.5% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Navios Maritime Partners, and Nordic American Tanker.

Gaslog has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.33.

The company has a one-year high of $6.50 and a one-year low of $2.23. Currently, Gaslog has an average volume of 1.81M.

GasLog Ltd. is engaged in the ownership, operation and management of vessels in the LNG market, providing maritime services for the transportation of LNG and LNG vessel management services. It operates its business through its subsidiary GasLog LNG Services Ltd., which provides vessel management services, including crewing, training, maintenance, regulatory and classification compliance and health, safety, security and environment. The company was founded on July 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Monaco.