Gartner (IT) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Hold rating on Gartner (IT) today and set a price target of $143.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.64, close to its 52-week low of $109.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 40.4% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Gartner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $149.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Gartner’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $67.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $84.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gartner, Inc. is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders.