Gartner (IT) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Gartner (IT), with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $126.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.5% and a 40.9% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Gartner with a $133.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Gartner’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $973 million and net profit of $55.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.07 billion and had a net profit of $103 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gartner, Inc. is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. The Conferences segment involves in the business professionals across the organization. The company was founded by Gideon I. Gartner and Dave L. R. Stein in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.