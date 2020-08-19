Garrison (GARS) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Garrison (GARS). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 46.3% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

The the analyst consensus on Garrison is currently a Hold rating.

Garrison Capital Inc invests in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, and equity co-investments in middle-market companies.