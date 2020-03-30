Garrett Motion (GTX) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Armintas Sinkevicius maintained a Sell rating on Garrett Motion (GTX) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.06, close to its 52-week low of $2.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 37.7% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Garrett Motion with a $4.67 average price target.

Garrett Motion’s market cap is currently $248.4M and has a P/E ratio of 0.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GTX in relation to earlier this year.

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.