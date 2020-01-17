Gap (GPS) Receives a Sell from Merrill Lynch

In a report released yesterday, Lorraine Hutchinson from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Sell rating on Gap (GPS), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Hutchinson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Hutchinson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordstrom, Tapestry, and L Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Gap with a $16.31 average price target, a -9.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also reiterated a Sell rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gap’s market cap is currently $6.95B and has a P/E ratio of 8.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.91.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women and children. The company operates through segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Intermix.