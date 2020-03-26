Gap (GPS) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Gap (GPS) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.98, close to its 52-week low of $6.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.6% and a 30.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Gap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $12.50, which is a 46.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.00 and a one-year low of $6.04. Currently, Gap has an average volume of 7.25M.

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women and children. The company operates through segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Intermix. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections. The Old Navy Global segment offers clothing and accessories for adults and children. The Banana Republic Global segment provides clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags and fragrances. The Athleta segment offers fitness apparel for women. The Intermix segment features styles from various designers. Gap was founded by Donald G. Fisher and Doris F. Fisher in July 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.