Gap (GPS) Gets a Hold Rating from Guggenheim

In a report released yesterday, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Hold rating on Gap (GPS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.07, close to its 52-week low of $9.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Gap with a $15.44 average price target, which is a 53.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Gap’s market cap is currently $4.1B and has a P/E ratio of 4.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.03.

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women and children. The company operates through segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Intermix.