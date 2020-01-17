Gap (GPS) Gets a Hold Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul reiterated a Hold rating on Gap (GPS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 68.4% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

Gap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $16.00, implying a -11.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Gap’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4 billion and net profit of $140 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.09 billion and had a net profit of $266 million.

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women and children. The company operates through segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Intermix.