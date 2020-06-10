GAN (GAN) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols maintained a Buy rating on GAN (GAN) yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 43.8% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GAN is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.00, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Macquarie also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

GAN Ltd provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and sports betting applications. The company segments include Real money iGaming operations and Simulated iGaming operations. The customers of the company include large regional operators and individual tribal casino operators.