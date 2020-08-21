GAN (GAN) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on GAN (GAN), with a price target of $28.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 43.2% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

GAN has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.83, which is an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

GAN Ltd provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and sports betting applications. The company segments include Real money iGaming operations and Simulated iGaming operations. The customers of the company include large regional operators and individual tribal casino operators.