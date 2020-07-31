Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure (GLPI), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.7% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Gaming and Leisure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.63.

Gaming and Leisure’s market cap is currently $7.61B and has a P/E ratio of 19.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.82.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business. The TRS Properties segment includes Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.