Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan gave Gaming and Leisure (NASDAQ: GLPI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 65.1% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Caesars Entertainment.

Gaming and Leisure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.56, a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $50.99 and a one-year low of $13.04. Currently, Gaming and Leisure has an average volume of 1.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GLPI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business. The TRS Properties segment includes Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.