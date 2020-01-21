Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure (GLPI), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.05, close to its 52-week high of $46.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 57.3% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gaming and Leisure with a $45.43 average price target, which is a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $47.00 price target.

Gaming and Leisure’s market cap is currently $9.78B and has a P/E ratio of 30.49. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GLPI in relation to earlier this year.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.