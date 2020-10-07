Gamida Cell (GMDA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Needham gave Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Gamida Cell today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 34.9% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gamida Cell with a $16.25 average price target, which is a 257.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Gamida Cell’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.96 million.

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.