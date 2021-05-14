Gamida Cell (GMDA) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 11, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Gamida Cell (GMDA), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 34.8% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gamida Cell with a $19.00 average price target, representing a 186.6% upside. In a report issued on May 11, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.00 and a one-year low of $3.86. Currently, Gamida Cell has an average volume of 503.1K.

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.