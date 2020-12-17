Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Canaccord Genuity gave Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.25, close to its 52-week low of $2.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 56.7% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galmed Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.67.

The company has a one-year high of $7.19 and a one-year low of $2.96. Currently, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 88.05K.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of the liver targeted stearoyl-coenzyme A desaturase-1 modulator Aramchol, novel, once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of NASH for variable populations, as well as other liver associated disorders. The Aramchol is a synthetic conjugate of cholic acid, or a type of bile acid, and arachidic acid, or a type of saturated fatty acid, both of which, in their non-synthetic forms, are naturally occurring. The company was founded by Allen Baharaff and Tuvia Gilat in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.