Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report issued on August 6, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 51.7% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals with a $19.67 average price target, implying a 460.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Based on Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.51 million.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of the liver targeted stearoyl-coenzyme A desaturase-1 modulator Aramchol, novel, once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of NASH for variable populations, as well as other liver associated disorders. The Aramchol is a synthetic conjugate of cholic acid, or a type of bile acid, and arachidic acid, or a type of saturated fatty acid, both of which, in their non-synthetic forms, are naturally occurring. The company was founded by Allen Baharaff and Tuvia Gilat in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

