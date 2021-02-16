Galiano Gold (GAU) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Jonathan Guy maintained a Buy rating on Galiano Gold (GAU) today and set a price target of C$2.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Guy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 38.2% success rate. Guy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Yamana Gold, FRESNILLO, and Centamin.

Galiano Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.08, a 47.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.80 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.12 and a one-year low of $0.56. Currently, Galiano Gold has an average volume of 1.34M.

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.