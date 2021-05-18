Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 37.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Galera Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, representing a 158.4% upside. In a report issued on May 11, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Galera Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.07 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the prevention of radiation-induced toxicity, including mucositis and the treatment of fibrosis and cancer. The company was founded by Robert A. Beardsley, Randy W. Weiss, and Dennis P. Riley in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.