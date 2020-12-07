Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) received a Buy rating and a $15.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 63.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

Galera Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50.

The company has a one-year high of $19.50 and a one-year low of $5.58. Currently, Galera Therapeutics has an average volume of 78.76K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GRTX in relation to earlier this year.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the prevention of radiation-induced toxicity, including mucositis and the treatment of fibrosis and cancer. The company was founded by Robert A. Beardsley, Randy W. Weiss, and Dennis P. Riley in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.