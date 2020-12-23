Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 63.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galera Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.00, implying a 52.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Galera Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.08 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GRTX in relation to earlier this year.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the prevention of radiation-induced toxicity, including mucositis and the treatment of fibrosis and cancer. The company was founded by Robert A. Beardsley, Randy W. Weiss, and Dennis P. Riley in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.