Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 42.9% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galectin Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.50 and a one-year low of $1.50. Currently, Galectin Therapeutics has an average volume of 168.5K.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs targets the development of carbohdrate molecules which offers offer alternative options to larger market segments. The company was founded by James C. Czirr and Anatole A. Klyosov on July 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.