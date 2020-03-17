Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.66, close to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 33.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Galectin Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Based on Galectin Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GALT in relation to earlier this year.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs targets the development of carbohdrate molecules which offers offer alternative options to larger market segments.