Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.66, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.5% and a 22.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Galectin Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

The company has a one-year high of $5.00 and a one-year low of $1.50. Currently, Galectin Therapeutics has an average volume of 220.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GALT in relation to earlier this year.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs targets the development of carbohdrate molecules which offers offer alternative options to larger market segments. The company was founded by James C. Czirr and Anatole A. Klyosov on July 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.