Galapagos (GLPG) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Galapagos (GLPG). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.32, close to its 52-week low of $81.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 48.5% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Galapagos with a $101.95 average price target, representing a 22.4% upside. In a report issued on February 23, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $94.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Galapagos’ market cap is currently $5.38B and has a P/E ratio of -13.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.77.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.