Galapagos (GLPG) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Galapagos (GLPG). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 53.2% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Galapagos with a $123.87 average price target.

Galapagos’ market cap is currently $7.15B and has a P/E ratio of -16.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.20.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.