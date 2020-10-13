Galapagos (GLPG) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Hold rating on Galapagos (GLPG) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 48.5% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Hold with an average price target of $161.79, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on October 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Galapagos’ market cap is currently $9.69B and has a P/E ratio of 97.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.13.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

