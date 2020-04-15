Galapagos (GLPG) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos (GLPG) today and set a price target of $226.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $202.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $230.50, representing a 14.0% upside. In a report issued on April 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Galapagos’ market cap is currently $13.83B and has a P/E ratio of 87.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.