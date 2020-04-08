Galapagos (GLPG) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

Howard Kim- April 8, 2020, 7:19 AM EDT

In a report issued on April 6, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos (GLPG), with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $194.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 50.9% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Galapagos with a $233.22 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $274.03 and a one-year low of $110.92. Currently, Galapagos has an average volume of 218.1K.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

