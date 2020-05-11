Galapagos (GLPG) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 8, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos (GLPG), with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $217.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 57.2% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $230.40.

The company has a one-year high of $274.03 and a one-year low of $110.92. Currently, Galapagos has an average volume of 192K.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.