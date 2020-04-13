Galapagos (GLPG) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos (GLPG), with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $206.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 51.3% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $233.22.

The company has a one-year high of $274.03 and a one-year low of $110.92. Currently, Galapagos has an average volume of 225.6K.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.