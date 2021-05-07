Galapagos (GLPG) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Galapagos (GLPG), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.04, close to its 52-week low of $74.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 59.8% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.25.

The company has a one-year high of $233.14 and a one-year low of $74.51. Currently, Galapagos has an average volume of 319.7K.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.