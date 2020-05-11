Galapagos (GLPG) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

Catie Powers- May 10, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT

In a report issued on May 8, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Galapagos (GLPG), with a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $217.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 48.8% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $230.40.

Based on Galapagos’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $119 million and GAAP net loss of $115 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $106 million and had a net profit of $14.96 million.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

