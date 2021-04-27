Gain Therapeutics (GANX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Gain Therapeutics (GANX) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 48.3% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gain Therapeutics with a $30.00 average price target, implying a 138.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Gain Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding, with an initial focus on lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), including rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. Its pipeline includes the GLB1 gene, GBA1 gene, IDUA gene, and GALC gene.