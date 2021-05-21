Gain Therapeutics (GANX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Gain Therapeutics (GANX), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 48.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gain Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00, a 182.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Gain Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding, with an initial focus on lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), including rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. Its pipeline includes the GLB1 gene, GBA1 gene, IDUA gene, and GALC gene.