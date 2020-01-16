Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Rajiv Sharma from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.88, close to its 52-week low of $3.75.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gain Capital Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a one-year high of $7.40 and a one-year low of $3.75. Currently, Gain Capital Holdings has an average volume of 118.1K.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Futures.

