Gaia (GAIA) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Gaia (GAIA) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 49.3% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gaia with a $14.50 average price target, a 44.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Gaia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.08 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GAIA in relation to earlier this year.

Gaia, Inc. operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.