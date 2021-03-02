Gaia (GAIA) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Gaia (GAIA), with a price target of $16.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.6% and a 61.4% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Remark Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gaia with a $16.88 average price target, implying a 74.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.79 and a one-year low of $4.70. Currently, Gaia has an average volume of 68.98K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Gaia, Inc. operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.