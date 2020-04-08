Gaia (GAIA) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Gaia (GAIA) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 46.6% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gaia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50, representing a 58.8% upside. In a report issued on March 25, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.00 and a one-year low of $4.70. Currently, Gaia has an average volume of 100.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GAIA in relation to earlier this year.

Gaia, Inc. operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.