Gaia (GAIA) Gets a Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

In a report released yesterday, Steve Frankel from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Gaia (GAIA), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.72.

Gaia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.19, representing a 60.5% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Gaia’s market cap is currently $182.6M and has a P/E ratio of -66.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Gaia, Inc. operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.