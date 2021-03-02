Gaia (GAIA) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Gaia (GAIA), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 59.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and Cinemark Holdings.

Gaia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, which is a 65.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.79 and a one-year low of $4.70. Currently, Gaia has an average volume of 68.98K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gaia, Inc. operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.