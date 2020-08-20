G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report issued on August 6, David Nierengarten from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Nierengarten is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 55.0% success rate. Nierengarten covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Springworks Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

G1 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.25, representing a 306.6% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $74.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.80 and a one-year low of $8.80. Currently, G1 Therapeutics has an average volume of 602.9K.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.