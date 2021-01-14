G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 65.6% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

G1 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.70 and a one-year low of $8.80. Currently, G1 Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.25M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GTHX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.