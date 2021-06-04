G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 44.2% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on G1 Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.50, which is a 180.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on G1 Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.22 million and GAAP net loss of $26.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $31.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GTHX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.