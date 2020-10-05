G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) on October 1 and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.71.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 47.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for G1 Therapeutics with a $67.33 average price target, representing a 488.5% upside. In a report issued on September 30, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on G1 Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.14 million and GAAP net loss of $31.21 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $30.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GTHX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.