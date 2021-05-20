G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.69.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 47.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.50, representing a 186.2% upside. In a report issued on May 5, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

G1 Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $870.5M and has a P/E ratio of -8.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GTHX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.